Kartik Aaryan pens a note for Imtiaz Ali as he dubs for Aaj Kal; Writes, ‘Thoda aur direct karo mujhe’; PHOTO

Kartik Aaryan, as we speak, is a busy man because he has a bouquet of films in his kitty. Post the release of Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has been busy shootings for his next outings. Nowadays, we often snap Kartik Aaryan at the Versova jetty in Mumbai as he, along with the cast of Dostana 2, take the ferry to reach the sets to shoot for the film. Besides Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan has already finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and since the film releases in February 2020, Kartik is currently busy dubbing for the film.

Today, Kartik shared a photo with Imtiaz Ali from the dubbing studio wherein we can see their backs and alongside the photo, Kartik thanked Imtiaz and expressed a wish to work with him more as he wrote, “Thodi Aur dubbing nikaalo sir Thoda aur direct karo mujhe @imtiazaliofficial..” Well, it is a dream for most actors to work with Imtiaz Ali and at such an early stage of his career, we are sure Kartik is extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunity to work with the Tamasha director. In the film, Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time and even before the release of the film, fans are mighty excited to see them both together on screen.

During a recent interview, Kartik opened up about working with Sara Ali Khan as he said that ever since he learnt that Sara had a crush on him, he was eager to work with her and that he is curious to see himself on screen with Sara and he hopes that their chemistry lives up to the expectations of the fans.

