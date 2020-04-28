Kartik Aaryan pens note for Subhash Ghai thanking him for his success: What I’ve learnt from you is gold mine

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Yesterday, Pardes director Subhash Ghai took to social media to share an unseen photo of Kartik Aaryan from his archives which had Karitk share the same frame as and , however, since the photo was clicked in 2015, Kartik was just a newbie and therefore, the way he looked at Aamir and Salman proved that just like all of us, Karitk too was a fan of the superstars.

After Subhash Ghai penned a note for Kartik Aaryan for his amazing work, Kartik Aaryan, replied to the director and thanked him for shaping his career as the actor wrote, “Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that!...” Well, for all those who don't know, Kartik Aaryan worked with Ghai in Kaanchi.

Talking about the post shared by Subhash Ghai, it had Kartik Aaryan standing with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan from Ghai’s 2015 birthday bash, and alongside the photo, Ghai wrote, “On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am glad n proud of Kartik @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings…” Meanwhile, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, this Luka Chuppi actor is currently indoors and in order to pay an ode to the frontline workers, the actor has started his online chat show, ‘Koki Poochega’ where he interviewes some of the Coronavirus survivors and heroes who are out there serving the nation. Also, Kartik has extended his support towards the PM Relief Funds as he pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Relief Funds. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in ’s Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Check out Kartik Aaryan's thank you note for Subhash Ghai here:

Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that! https://t.co/l6Onp7s4nL — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 27, 2020

