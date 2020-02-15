Kartik Aaryan to perform on Shah Rukh, Salman & Hrithik’s hit tracks at the Filmfare Awards 2020

Filmfare Awards 2020 will be held at Guwahati, Assam at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on February 15th but it will be telecasted on Colors TV on 16th February at 9 pm.

Kartik Aaryan has been creating a buzz since the announcement of his recently released film Love Aaj Kal was made. The movie also starring Sara Ali Khan had been grabbing headlines because of the on and off relationship status of Sara and Kartik. The movie also starring Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma portrays two love stories from widely different eras (1990 & 2020) facing widely different obstacles. One couple battles society`s restrictions while the other must learn to balance work with love, but both portray the same true and unfiltered feelings of love.

Recently, Kartik was spotted heading to Guwahati in Assam for the Filmfare Awards 2020. The actor was donning a Love Aaj Kal t-shirt with a green jacket and a pair of denim. Speaking about Kartik's performance at the Filmfare Awards 2020, TOI reported that the actor will be seen performing on the superhit tracks of the 90s. The Love Aaj Kal actor will be having a heroic entry by arriving on a bike on the stage. He will be dancing on , and ’s hit tracks. Kartik will also be performing a track from his recently released film Love Aaj Kal as well as from and starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post on Filmfare Awards 2020:

Kartik has shared a few glimpses of his performance on his Instagram story where he is seen learning steps from choreographer Shiamak Davar who's choreographing the event and his colleague Marzi Pestonji will be directing his team. For the uninitiated, Filmfare Awards 2020 will be held at Guwahati, Assam at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on February 15th but it will be telecasted on Colors TV on 16th February at 9 pm.

