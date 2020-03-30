Kartik Aaryan pledges to contribute Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund for COVID 19; Check it out

Kartik Aaryan, who has been urging people about practising self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak, has decided to make a contribution of Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES fund.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a complete lockdown in India. With shops, offices, entertainment industries and everything being shut down, India's economy has been severely hit. The outbreak of Coronavirus has not only affected the country emotionally but financially as well. In order to help the daily wage earners, recently, PM Modi announced CARES funds inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19. In order to help the daily wage earners, celebrities are coming forward and donating some amount of money to the relief fund to combat this difficult time.

After celebrities like , , and others have pledged some amount for the funds, Kartik Aaryan has also offered a helping hand. The Love Aaj Kal actor has pledged to contribute Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. Kartik himself announced this on his Twitter account and wrote, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Kartik has also been urging fans to stay indoors and obtain social distancing, He even shared a monologue and a rap video requesting people to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak in India. Infact, when the city of Mumbai wasn’t shut down and Kartik had returned from Lucknow’s shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor was seen wearing a mask and had even urged the paparazzi to don a mask too.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's tweet here:

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It will be released in December 2020. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

