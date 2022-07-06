Kartik Aaryan poses for a 'Chicha Bhatija' snap in the bylanes of Amsterdam; See Pic.

After the massive success of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan treated his team to a much-deserved vacation. Well, it wasn't just any holiday. The actor and his team jetted off to Europe for a break and to take in the sights of the crisp summer weather. In Europe, the team's first destination was Amsterdam and Kartik even shared a photo posing in the scenic city.

Looks like the actor and his team have been exploring Amsterdam on foot and seem to have stumbled into the quaint bylanes of the beautiful city. Apart from indulging in new experiences, Kartik also is meeting strangers. He gave a glimpse of one such moment as she shared a photo with an elderly man. In the photo, the senior and Kartik can be seen posing for the camera while twinning in orange.

Kartik Aaryan hilariously captioned the photo, "Chicha Bhatija." The man can be seen holding a cigar in his mouth and with an apron on. Check out the post below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in cinemas on May 20, 2022 and has since gone on to collect more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in leading roles.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan's directorial Shehzada. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F.

