Kartik Aaryan poses with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri; Latter calls them small town, middle-class outsiders, PICS

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen along with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has now generated curiosity amongst his fans as he posed for a photo along with The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. Notably, the Tashkent Files director is a member of the board of India's Central Board of Film Certification and a cultural representative of Indian Cinema at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Instagram Post by Vivek Agnihotri

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday evening, Vivek Agnihotri called himself and actor Kartik Aaryan 'small town, middle class, outsiders' who made it 'on their own'. Sharing the pictures, Vivek wrote, "Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan." Fans reacted to the post saying they were expecting ‘something big’ on screen.

Work Front of Director Vivek Agnihotri

Earlier this year, Vivek announced his next movie titled The Delhi Files. Sharing a photo of himself on Twitter, Vivek wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “#TheDelhiFiles.”

His last film was The Kashmir Files which emerged as one of the most successful post-pandemic movies to release in India. Released on March 11, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The movie featured prominent actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar.

Work Front of Kartik Aaryan

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada with actress Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in the pipeline.

Also Read: Allu Arjun offered a Hollywood film by big-shot director?