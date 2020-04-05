Kartik Aaryan poses shirtless and says 'you can lockdown a man' but 'can't lockdown his hair'; Check It Out

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan shares a shirtless picture with a hilarious caption praising his hair. Check it out:

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone including the celebrities have been advised to stay home. Due to the lockdown, B-town celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been sharing the tits and bits of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Not only this but the Coronavirus lockdown has also brought about the humorous side of everybody and while we used to just share memes all this while, as it turns out, we can create fun stuff too.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, after entertaining his fans with a monologue, rap and an aged version picture of himself, the Love Aaj Kal actor has shared a stunning picture in which the actor is showing off his body while holding a sweatshirt in his hand on a boat. This is a throwback picture of Kartik from some photoshoot. The breezy winds are making his hair look even more amazing. But it is not the photo that has caught our attention but his caption. Sharing the pic, Kartik wrote, "Udein jab jab Zulfein meri You can Lockdown a Man You cant Lockdown his Hair."

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan is looking for a female lead for the remake of Baghban and we can't stop laughing)

Meanwhile, Kartik has been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak. On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It will be released in December 2020. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's picture here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More