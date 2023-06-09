Kartik Aaryan poses with Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani at their wedding-PIC

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday. Their divine Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a gurudwara in Mumbai, and it was attended by their families, and close friends. Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-actor Kartik Aaryan, and director Luv Ranjan were also present at the wedding. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan, other celebs who attended the wedding included Mandira Bedi, Karan V Grover, Shama Sikander, Ridhima Pandit, Raai Laxmi, Chahat Khanna, and others. Post the wedding ceremony, Sonnalli shared some dreamy pictures from the Anand Karaj ceremony. Now, we have come across another picture that shows Kartik Aaryan posing with Sonnalli and Ashesh.

Kartik Aaryan poses with Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall and her hubby Ashesh Sajnani

Kartik Aaryan was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived for Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding ceremony in Mumbai. He was seen getting out of the car, and the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor quickly posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue. He was dressed in an off-white embroidered kurta paired with blue denim jeans, and had sunglasses on. Now, an inside picture from the wedding ceremony shows Kartik Aaryan posing with Sonnalli and Ashesh on the beautifully decorated stage. Kartik is seen smiling widely as he poses next to Sonnalli.

Sonnalli looks beyond gorgeous in a blush pink saree, accessorized with silver and emerald jewellery and stunning kaleeras. Meanwhile, Ashesh looks dapper in an ivory achkan and a pink turban. Check out the picture below.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Meanwhile, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for their loved ones last night, on Thursday. The reception was attended by Rajkummar Rao, his wife Patralekhaa, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Sumona Chakraborty, Nushrratt Bharucha, Varun Sharma, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, and others.

For the occasion, Sonnalli Seygall donned a silver heavily-embellished lehenga set with a matching dupatta. She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace set, and a dash of sindoor. Meanwhile, her hubby Ashesh Sajnani rocked a black kurta with a pair of white trousers and black shoes.

