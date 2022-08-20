Kartik Aaryan proud of his 11-year journey: Have done this on my own, people went for craft instead of lineage

One of the biggest successes in Bollywood this year has been Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film managed to become a blockbuster and fans of Kartik loved his quirky avatar as Rooh Baba. Now, as the actor clocks 11 years in showbiz, Kartik reflected on his journey in the industry in a recent chat and expressed how he feels proud of having done everything on his own. The actor also shared what makes him relatable to the audience.

Kartik Aaryan says he has done everything on his own

In a recent chat with HT Brunch, Kartik opened up about feeling proud of his journey in films. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said that there were people who helped him along the way as they put trust in his capabilities. Reflecting on his 11-year journey and 11 films, Kartik said, "I take pride in the fact that I have done this on my own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing me. They went for the craft instead of lineage."

What makes Kartik Aaryan relatable

In the same chat, Kartik also spoke about being rooted. He said that whenever he feels, he can go back and live his old life back in Gwalior and that is what makes him relatable. Talking about his relatability being a reason for his popularity, Kartik said, "My roots, my growing up in a town like Gwalior, is what makes me who I am. I will always be that person. Also, being from a small town not only makes me strive harder to reach the number one spot but also keeps me grounded. I can still go back and live that life."

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Besides his latest success Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik has a number of projects lined up ahead. The star will be seen next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, Kartik also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. It is being directed by Sameer Vidwans and the first look was released last month by Kartik on Kiara's birthday. Kartik also has Captain India in his kitty.

Also Read|Kartik Aaryan takes indirect jibe at Koffee With Karan; Says he's proud to be popular among rapid-fire shows