Kartik Aaryan proves he is the nation's heartthrob with his lover boy look on a magazine's latest cover

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting in Jaipur for the next 10 days for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after which the shoot will move to Lucknow.

Kartik Aaryan has been winning hearts since he made his acting debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His acting and especially his monologue in the film drove the audience crazy. However, even after performing well, the actor got name and fame after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which released in the year 2018. Kartik grabbed headlines with his stunning performance in Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon and Pati Patni aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the year 2019.

Recently, at Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Kartik Aaryan was awarded the heartthrob of the year award. And looking at the craze he follows and the lineup of his films, the actor truly deserved the award. And now we got to know that Kartik will appear on the cover photo of Filmfare magazine for the February 2020 issue. Kartik himself has shared a motion poster of the magazine's cover on his Instagram account. In the video, Kartik looks suave in a white t-shirt and black overcoat. He is donning a pair of glasses and is doing his usual pose of keeping his finger on lips. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Oh boy LoverBoy."

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies 2020: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, films releasing this year)

On the work front, the star is currently shooting in Jaipur for the next 10 days for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after which the shoot will move to Lucknow. Post that, Kartik will also return to shoot for the last leg of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starring Kiara Advani is slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More