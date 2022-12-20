Kartik Aaryan puts a green tick on his ‘bucket list of infinity’ as he reminisces FIFA World Cup Final match

The 32-year-old young Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had a super-duper-hit year. Two of his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy have garnered positive reviews from people, not just in the film fraternity, but also across spheres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took a step ahead and entered the Rs 100-crore club amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This horror comedy film was a blockbuster at the box office.

On Sunday, Kartik flew to Qatar to watch FIFA World Cup Final match live in front of his eyes. In the match, Argentina defeated France by 4-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match was held in Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Recalling his memorable experience while watching the match in the stadium, Kartik said that he experienced ‘pure goosebumps’ and loved the electrifying vibe in the stadium.

"PURE GOOSEBUMPS. Can’t explain what we experienced last night !! Bucket list to infinity. Still can’t believe that we witnessed the Greatest Fifa Final Match Ever in the history of Football. The Electrifying energy, the vibe of the stadium, of 90,000 people together. Watching @leomessi and @k.mbappe yesterday in Real was Unreal. Football at its best #FifaWorldCup2022," the actor wrote on his Instagram handle.