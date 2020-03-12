Kartik Aaryan quotes Breaking Bad's Walter White in latest photo but his EPIC reply to a fan wins us over

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo on Instagram with the epic dialogue by Walter White from Breaking Bad. However, the Dostana 2 star’s response to a fan seeking a reply from him by paying him money is winning the internet.

Kartik Aaryan is among the popular stars in Bollywood who is also pretty active on social media. Often Kartik shares photos and videos on his Instagram and Twitter handles that leave his fans in awe of him. A day back, Kartik shared updates from the sets of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for which he is shooting in Lucknow, UP. However, a day back, Kartik shared a cool picture on Instagram and quoted Breaking Bad's Walter White in his caption. But, amidst all, it was his reply to a fan that stole the show.

Those who love the American show Breaking Bad know Walter White’s epic dialogue, “Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business.” Kartik shared the same as his caption with a stunning photo of himself. In the photo, we can see the Dostana 2 star clad in a denim jacket with a brown tee and his perfectly styled hair added another level of charm to his handsome photo.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to work in Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan’s next collaboration? DEETS Inside)

However, a fan of Kartik commented on the photo and wanted him to reply to her. She wrote, “Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko.” (Brother, I will give you one Lakh, just reply once to me) Seeing the comment, Kartik gave a hilarious spin to his reply and won everyone over. Kartik wrote back, “@memer_queen yeh lo reply, Kahaan hai (money bag) emoticon.”

Check out Kartik’s latest photo and his reply to a fan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently shooting with Kiara Advani in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Soon after the shoot completes, he will return to shoot for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to be released on July 31, 2020. Also, Kartik has signed an action flick with Om Raut which will go on floors soon.

Credits :Instagram

Read More