Kartik Aaryan raises the temperature as he enjoys his pool time; Ayushmann Khurrana & Farah Khan REACT

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the star treated his fans with a drool-worthy photo. He raised the temperature and looked super hot as he enjoyed his pool time on Sunday. However, it is Kartik's caption that won the hearts as he swiftly promoted his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and wrote, "Pool Bhulaiyaa". As soon as he posted the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana and Farah Khan commented. His fans too dropped sweet comments.

Check Kartik Aaryan's photo here:

See comments here:

Speaking about his professional career, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Next, Kartik will star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

