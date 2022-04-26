Kartik Aaryan reacts to comparison with Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tried our best to do it our way

The trailer for the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, in the leading roles was finally released on Tuesday. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which features Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Now, at the trailer launch event, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor opened up on comparisons with Akshay Kumar in the movie.

Kartik said, "I can't compare because it's too big a shoe to fill. I had loved him (Akshay Kumar) in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, and have grown up watching him. It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way. But this is a new film, lot of new elements. I hope people will love it in his own dynamic. Comparisons will happen, but I hope Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be remembered as a new film."

Meanwhile, the film also features Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, with Kriti Sanon, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Freddy alongside Alaya F, Hansal Mehta's social drama Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer will leave you spooked