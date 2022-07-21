Kartik Aaryan REACTS to Ranveer Singh impersonating him on Koffee With Karan 7: He's really watching my videos

Ranveer Singh made the heads turn when he graced the couch with Alia Bhatt in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was at his quirkiest best and was a complete entertainment package. Interestingly, his mimicry act on the popular chat show also grabbed a lot of eyeballs as he was seen impersonating various actors including Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan etc. And now, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has reacted to Ranveer’s impersonating act and he was quite amused.

During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was quizzed if he saw Ranveer’s act on Koffee With Karan 7 and if he liked it. To which, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor stated that he did like Ranveer’s act and is glad that the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is noticing his videos. “I didn't see the episode but I have seen the video of Ranveer and yeah, he is really watching my videos. He was good,” Kartik was quoted saying. He was indeed happy with Ranveer’s act of impersonating him on Koffee With Karan 7.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik is currently basking in the success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kaira Advani and Tabu and has some interesting movies in his kitty. He is currently working on Rohit Dhawan’s upcoming directorial Shehzada with Kriti Sanon which will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release Luka Chuppi. Besides, he will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Sameer Vidhwans’ yet to titled project and Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F.