Kartik Aaryan REACTS to Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall's ‘you’re next’ comment on her wedding PIC

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday, and social media was flooded with wishes for the actor. Sonnalli Seygall, who worked with him in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, shared an unseen picture of Kartik from her wedding with Ashesh Sajnani. Sonnalli wished him a happy birthday and joked that he would be the next to get married. Find out how Kartik replied!

Kartik Aaryan responds to Sonnalli Seygall's ‘you’re next’ comment

Yesterday, Sonnalli Seygall took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her and Kartik Aaryan. It is from Sonnalli and Ashesh Sajnani’s wedding, which was attended by Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan, among others. The picture shows Sonnalli shaking her chooda and kaliras over Kartik’s head.

Wishing Kartik a happy birthday, she wrote, “Happy Birthday !!! U r next @kartikaaryan". Re-sharing the story, Kartik reacted to Sonnalli’s comment and wrote, “Haha noo not yet."

Kartik Aaryan’s birthday celebration

Meanwhile, last night, the actor hosted a birthday bash for his friends from the film industry at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. Celebs such as Karan Joharm Raveena Tandon, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Alaya F, and many others were seen arriving for the bash.

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, yesterday, Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aaryan will be headlining Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms next, directed by Sandeep Modi. It is set to hit cinemas on August 15, 2025.

Sharing the update, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart...super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor.”

Pinkvilla exclusively informed me that it is a big-budget war drama based on true events and will mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Karan. It is a prep-heavy movie with a lot of action, and Kartik will undergo a transformation for this role.

