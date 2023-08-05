Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shezada box office failure; says he wouldn’t do a remake again

Kartik Aaryan took the box office by storm when his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came out. The heartthrob who has delivered some of the hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and critically-acclaimed Freddy, went downhill after his 2023 movie, Shehzada, failed to impress the audience. Aaryan, who is now gearing up for his next outing, Chandu Champion, has opened up about the failure of Shehzada and has also revealed the lesson he learned after the Rohit Dhawan directorial got tanked.

For those who are unaware, Shehzada was a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s 2020 Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada starred Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan opens up on Shehzada’s failure and why he would not do a remake again

While speaking to BBC Asian Network, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star clarified that he will not do a remake film ever again. Aaryan said, “I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake, I would not do a remake film. This is actually the first time that I was doing, the first time that I was actually experiencing something, I was doing it on camera, on screen, so it was a different experience.”

“While filming, I didn’t realize it, but I realized that later on that this was something that people have already seen and I don’t see them watching it again, spending money, and going to the theatres to watch the same thing again. So, I got a big perspective,” Aaryan added.

Kartik Aaryan on the ongoing remake culture

The Kartik and Kriti-starrer earned Rs. 47.43 crore worldwide out of which Rs. 38.33 crore came from its Indian box office collection. Speaking about his decision of not doing something which has already been done by someone else, the actor asserted, “Because every now and then a remake arrives, you know, there’s a script, which is a remake. But I’ve decided that I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has done.”

The actor also spoke about how his Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal 2, which was again a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, did not do well at the box office but still gave him the biggest opening at that time, which gave him a slight relief.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion which is helmed by Kabir Khan. The film is rumored to be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist who won a gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The actor was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani for the first time.

