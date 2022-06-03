Kartik Aaryan recalls his first audition, REVEALS how he landed the role for Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in B’Town in recent times. He is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the horror-comedy is a hit at the box office, his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama was successful too. In fact, his long monologue from the movie went viral among viewers and remains a fan-favourite to date. Speaking of which, in a recent chat with a leading magazine, Kartik revealed how he landed the role in the film as he recalled his first audition.

Kartik Aaryan talks about Pyaar Ka Punchnama

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik was asked if he remembers his first audition. Sharing that he got to know about the audition from social media, Kartik revealed how he landed the role for his debut film. “Honestly, I owe my first audition to social media. While in college, I was going through Facebook and I used to follow all the auditions and casting call pages, so that's when I came across this post for a young boy with a requirement for a profile matching mine, so I went for it and, by God's grace, I was selected. It was only then that I found out it was for the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and then everything that proceeded was in front of the audience,” said the Dhamaka actor.

Directed by debutante Luv Ranjan, the 2011 romantic-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta among others.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects

Kartik was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. He now has a slew of interesting films in the pipeline, including Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India, and an untitled romantic saga with Kiara, helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

