Kartik Aaryan recalls letting go off his remuneration for Shehzada; 'I did this when no one was talking about these things'

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is preparing for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, centered around India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. While promoting the movie, he shared thoughts on the escalating entourage expenses in Bollywood, resulting in below-the-line technicians' pay cuts.

Kartik Aaryan disclosed that he didn't charge a fee for Shehzada due to financial constraints faced by the film. He emphasized that such gestures by actors often go unnoticed.

Kartik Aaryan on waiving fees for Shehzada

In an interview with News 18, Kartik Aaryan shared that he opted to forgo his fee during his involvement in last year's action comedy Shehzada due to the film's financial constraints. He received producer credit for the Rohit Dhawan-directed movie, which also starred Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan emphasized that he made this decision at a time when such actions weren't being discussed. He chose to forego his remuneration due to the film's financial limitations. He lamented that such acts by stars often go unnoticed in media coverage.

He continued, “It is not just me, a lot of stars do this and a lot bigger things. There is a simple mathematics. From directors, actors, to producers, everyone wants their films to work. No one wants to load their films. I don’t think anyone thinks, ‘No, no, I will charge what I want to, film jaaye bhaad mein (the film be damned)’.”

Earlier, filmmakers Farah Khan and Kunal Kohli, along with actors like Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor, have also addressed this issue.

About Shehzada

The film Shehzada, which also featured Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy in significant roles, was helmed by Rohit Dhawan of Desi Boyz fame. Production commenced in October 2021, concluding in January 2023, a month before its release. Despite a budget of 65 crores, the movie garnered a disappointing gross of only 47 crores worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Chandu Champion will hit the screens on June 14th. It is directed by Kabir Khan.

