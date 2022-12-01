Kartik Aaryan recalls the first time his eyes locked with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Was so happy'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He is a superstar who is currently reigning at the box office and remains unstoppable. He made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma, and gained popularity after starring in Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was released in 2018. Now, in an interview, Kartik recalled the first time he met Shah Rukh Khan.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik revealed that he visited Shah Rukh's house Mannat in Mumbai and the first time he came to Mumbai, the first place he went to was Bandstand to see King Khan's house, just like a fan. “I have gone to Mannat–and one Sunday, he got out of the car. We had a bit of an eyelock—this was the first time I had come to Bombay. I was so happy that he had looked at me," Aaryan said.

Kartik Aaryan praises Shah Rukh Khan

Further, he added that Shah Rukh's journey has been inspiring for him. He said that he is an SRK fan and has always been one. Kartik said that he always relates to people who have created their own journeys and the Pathaan actor is one of those stars who has created his own journey and has his own fandom.

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A few months back, Shah Rukh and Kartik attended an event in Dubai and a video of the two stars meeting and greeting at the event was doing rounds on several fan pages on social media. In the same interview, Kartik was asked about the viral video, he said, “I asked, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dekhi ke nahi, sir.'” When asked about SRK’s response, he said, “He replied, ‘Dekhi hai beta bahut accha hai tu usme.’”

Check out the video: