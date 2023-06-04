Kartik Aaryan recounts 'biggest struggle' of 7 years to earn recognition after debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way from where he started in 2011 and established himself as one of the most promising new-generation stars in Bollywood. He has delivered some of the biggest hits in his 12-year-long career including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Luka Chuppi, among others. The actor had his fair share of ups and downs. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, the actor opened up about the struggle he faced in his initial years.

Kartik Aaryan on his struggle after the first film

Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. After its sequel in 2015, Kartik was seen in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Recalling his struggle in those days, Kartik shared, "There was a lot of struggle before I cracked my first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Then there was a struggle when I didn’t get the recognition that I craved for, which I finally got after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So, from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, those seven years were the biggest struggle of my life."

Kartik Aaryan on exploring different film genres

The Shehzada actor expressed that he is interested in exploring films of different genres, but the films should be high on the entertainment quotient. The actor shared, "My films will always be bound by the common thread of entertainment. The audience should expect various characters essayed by me, but whatever the genre, I won't let go of the entertainment quotient in my films. So yes, I am excited about doing films in different genres as long as they are high on entertainment."

Work front

Kartik is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. This will mark their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be released on June 29. Kartik is currently prepping up for Kabir Khan's next. He is also a part of Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

