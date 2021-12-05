Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on Karan Johar's Dostana 2: Not part of any camp, here because of my talent.

Karan Johar's sequel to Dostana had generated ample excitement when it was announced. With Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan being chosen as the leading cast, the actors' fans were looking forward to see the duo share screen space. However, earlier this year, Dharma Productions announced that Kartik will not be a part of Dostana 2 anymore.

While there was no one reason cited, fans believed there was a fall out between Kartik and Karan Johar. Now, at a recent event, the actor refused to comment on Dostana 2. At the Agenda AajTak 2021, Kartik stated that he does not want to comment on the project. He said, "I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana."

Dostana's sequel was set to feature Janhvi, Kartik and newbie Lakshya in the leading roles. However, in April this year, Dharma Productions issued a statement announcing a recast of the film. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon." Since then, there has been no update on the film.

