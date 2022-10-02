Kartik Aaryan 'relives' childhood memories at his Naani's house in Jabalpur; Fans call them coolest

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. Since then, there is no looking back for the actor, and has featured in many movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chuppi among others. Currently, he is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and it wouldn’t be wrong to call him one of the most bankable actors as well.

The actor, who was filming for SatyaPrem Ki Katha took his time out from his hectic schedule to attend his cousin’s wedding in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Just a while ago, Kartik shared new pictures with his 'Naani Aaryan' as he relived his childhood memories. He captioned the post: "Naani Aaryan. Reliving first five years of my life…#NaaniKaGhar." As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry sent love to the duo in the comments section. A user wrote: "Cutenesss lives in AARYAN name!" Another user added: "Mala aunty ki mummy aur beta dono hi superrrrrr cool n cute hain." A third user said: "Cool koki ki cool Nani."