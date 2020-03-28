Kartik Aaryan requests Ekta Kapoor for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii sequel in the most adorable way; Check it out

Kartik Aaryan, who has been spending the self quarantine time by doing household chores, has come up with a special request for Ekta Kapoor.

The 21 days lockdown across the country as brought life to a standstill in India. Almost everyone across the nation is homebound and are looking out for ways to kill the time. In fact, the television producers have also decided to bring back the iconic series for the sake of entertaining the audience. After all, the ongoing shows have been going off air because of lack of new episodes due to lockdown. Amid this, Kartik Aaryan has come up with a quite an interesting request for Ekta Kapoor which might leave the daily soap fans quite ecstatic.

Kartik, who is a true blue mama’s boy, has requested Ekta Kapoor to make a sequel of her popular family drama Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii as his mother is an ardent fan of the show. He made this request in response to TV czarina’s comment on the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor’s video, wherein he was seen washing utensils in his kitchen despite a plaster on his hand. The video was shot by her sister and Kartik captioned it as, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki....” Soon he got a comment from Ekta saying “Naaice” to which our mama’s boy replied, “My mom is asking for a sequel.”

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s cute request for Ekta Kapoor:

To note, Kartik isn’t the only celebrity who has made his way to the kitchen area to spend his quarantine time. In fact, the celebrities have also been sharing videos of doing the household chores which include and who were seen washing utensils and mopping the floor. Meanwhile, Kartik has also urged the fans to behave responsibly during the quarantine break and stay indoor to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

