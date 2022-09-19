Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate to meet a young fan screaming his name; Fans call him ‘humble'

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the film industry with multiple projects in the pipeline. He made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Kartik is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year and it collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crores. He has become a favourite among young fans and never misses a chance to acknowledge them.

On Sunday, Kartik jetted off to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to attend the National Youth Conclave 2022. As the actor returned to Jodhpur airport after the event, a young fan spotted him from outside the gates and kept screaming his name, in an attempt to meet his favourite actor and we must say, Kartik did not disappoint his fan as the actor heard the kid's request and returned to the gate to meet him. he actor also spoke to the security personnel there and asked the fan to let him inside to click a picture. Later, Kartik posed with the young fan and signed an autograph for him.