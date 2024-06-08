Kartik Aaryan reveals he could hardly drive his McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore, and reason has rat connection: 'Had to pay lakhs...'

Kartik Aaryan, renowned for his passion for cars, received a lavish gift from the makers of his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 upon its commercial success at the box office: India's first McLaren GT, valued at Rs 4.7 crore. However, the actor recently disclosed that he hasn't been able to fully enjoy driving this luxury vehicle due to a specific reason. Scroll down to learn more!

Kartik Aaryan reveals his McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore became home to rats

In a recent chat with The Lallantop, Kartik revealed that he could not drive his McLaren because rats bit the car’s mat. He said, “I drive my other car. I have driven hardly driven the McLaren. It was in the garage for a long time so rats chewed the mat, which cost me a lot. I had to pay lakhs of rupees to fix the mat.”

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion centers around the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Starring Kartik in the lead role, the inspirational story also features Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, Bhuvan Arora, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse in pivotal roles.

The trailer has already attracted significant interest, and both tracks from the movie, Satyanaas and Tu Hai Champion, have been trending on social media since they were launched.

Up next, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, in the pipeline. He will also star in Aashiqui 3. Apart from that, Pinkvilla recently revealed that Aaryan is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to play Prem in his next project.

A source close to the development disclosed that Sooraj Barjatya is currently searching for an actor who can portray a sense of innocence on-screen, believing that Kartik possesses the potential to embody the new-age on-screen Prem. The project is currently in its early stages. The source mentioned that one round of meetings has already occurred, with further discussions planned after the release of Chandu Champion on June 14.

