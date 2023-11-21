Kartik Aaryan reveals he gave up on his Shehzada fees due to THIS reason

Kartik Aaryan's latest appearance on the silver screen was in the successful movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Additionally, he took on the role of both actor and producer in the film Shehzada, released earlier this year. However, the movie did not perform well at the box office. Kartik has now opened up about the decision to forgo his fees for Shehzada, shedding light on the reasons behind this choice.

Kartik Aaryan on giving up on his fees for movie Shehzada

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan shed light on his involvement in movie production, particularly in light of the performance of his production venture, Shehzada. Kartik clarified, saying, “What happened with Shezada was, I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees.”

He shared that he also contributed financially to ensure the project's structure and completion, preventing it from getting stuck. The actor expressed gratitude for the producers acknowledging his efforts, stating, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me for that reason,” and conveyed that he was glad that it happened. Kartik said that he was essentially "just acting as a producer" in this instance.

Regarding future plans, Kartik disclosed that he is presently focused solely on his acting career, as it demands significant time and attention. He emphasized that he is not contemplating producing films at the moment but if he would consider it in the future, he would evaluate the nature of the project at that time.

