Kartik Aaryan reveals he signed 3 films after the debacle of Sara Ali Khan co-starrer Love Aaj Kal 2
Kartik Aaryan in a recent interview opened up about how his role in Love Aaj Kal 2 got him great offers.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. This year has been lucky for him as he is amongst the few actors whose film has done extremely well at the box office post-pandemic. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, Kartik has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Talking about his professional front he has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. It is not that the actor has always given hit films, there have been times when his films have not been up to the mark as well. One such film was Love Aaj Kal 2. But in a recent interview with Film Companion, he revealed how he received several projects after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2 starring Sara Ali Khan.
Although Love Aaj Kal 2 failed at the box office, Kartik Aaryan said that the film brought to the fore his serious side, and gave all credit to the way director Imtiaz Ali presented him in the movie. Kartik feels that after playing 2 roles in the film, filmmakers started seeing him in that light. The actor also revealed that he signed three films after Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor who will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India revealed that he has been requesting the director to cast him in his movie since 2011. Kartik further added that either he used to go to him asking for a role or message him.
Talking about Hansal Mehta, Kartik Aaryan said that, “Hansal Mehta is someone who will push you as an actor and beyond your capabilities.” Talking about his hunger to do more films, Aaryan said “The hunger will get you the purity and then it’s the director’s medium which will push you ahead.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently announced Aashiqui 3 and fans cannot keep calm. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are the front runners for the female lead. Apart from this, he has just begun shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He also has Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Captain India and Freddy amongst others.
