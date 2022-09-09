Kartik Aaryan reveals he signed 3 films after the debacle of Sara Ali Khan co-starrer Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. This year has been lucky for him as he is amongst the few actors whose film has done extremely well at the box office post-pandemic. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, Kartik has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Talking about his professional front he has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. It is not that the actor has always given hit films, there have been times when his films have not been up to the mark as well. One such film was Love Aaj Kal 2. But in a recent interview with Film Companion, he revealed how he received several projects after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2 starring Sara Ali Khan.

Although Love Aaj Kal 2 failed at the box office, Kartik Aaryan said that the film brought to the fore his serious side, and gave all credit to the way director Imtiaz Ali presented him in the movie. Kartik feels that after playing 2 roles in the film, filmmakers started seeing him in that light. The actor also revealed that he signed three films after Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor who will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India revealed that he has been requesting the director to cast him in his movie since 2011. Kartik further added that either he used to go to him asking for a role or message him.