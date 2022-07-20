Kartik Aaryan REVEALS he used to attend award functions in auto or friend's bike when he didn't own a car

Kartik Aaryan is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film this year. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was a successful film at the time of its release too. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector, which found the going tough after the pandemic.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan talked about the first car that he purchased. Kartik revealed that he took a car after the release of his third or fourth film and it was a third hand car which cost him Rs. 60,000. He funnily said that when there were red carpet events held earlier, he would usually go in an auto, a friend’s bike or taking a lift from an industry friend. He revealed that the door adjacent to the driving seat didn’t open properly and it was often a cause of worry because whenever he gave his car to the valet, he had to get out from the door next to the passenger’s seat and the valet had to get in from there and eventually he got used to it. He also revealed that the water used to leak from the top, in the monsoons, making it a tad inconvenient. Producer of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, recently gifted him an expensive sports car, as a gift for the mammoth success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which celebrated 50 days in theatres last week. It is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film this year and it is to be seen which position it settles with, at the end of the year.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s next film, Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, a period romantic drama under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala and Grandsons and an action film based on true events with Kabir Khan, again produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

