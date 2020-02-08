Kartik Aaryan REVEALS he wants THIS contestant to win Bigg Boss 13; Read on

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan both had a gala time with the host Salman Khan and the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The two have been promoting their movie in full spree. The two had recently visited on the sets of Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sara and Kartik both had a gala time with the host and the contestants in the house. As part of the first task, Kartik and Sara even did a mimicry of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz had even shown her love for Kartik when he visited the housemates. She has now and then spoken about how she is fond of him and even dreams about him. During a recent media interactions, Kartik and Sara was asked who according to them will win the show Bigg Boss 13. To this Sara said that her mom Amrita Singh loves to watch Bigg Boss and she loves Shehnaaz Gill and then Kartik said that he also wants Shehnaaz to win the show.

Talking about the movie Love Aaj Kal, it has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by famed filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. The movie also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda and is slated to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Kartik's romantic boy image has a double dose in the film as Raghu and Veer and it has piqued everyone’s curiosity. The trailer and the songs are being loved by the audiences and Valentine's Day is going to be a treat for couples out there.

