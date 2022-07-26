Kartik Aaryan REVEALS he would never do 'bad mouth and spread rumours' in a relationship; Read further

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor broke several records on Box Office with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked 'one thing he would never do in a relationship'. After taking a pause, the actor said, "bad mouth and spread rumours". For those unaware, recently, Karan Johar revealed in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan that Kartik dated his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan. Sara and Janhvi Kapoor featured in the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 in which she took potshots at her ex, most likely Kartik. When Karan asked Sara Ali Khan why her ex is her ex, she said, “Because he's everybody's ex.”

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

