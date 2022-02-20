Kartik Aaryan parties hard, shares his selfie dropping glimpse from Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra; PIC

It’s wedding season in Bollywood. After Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding, next in line is director Luv Ranjan. He is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend. Celebrities Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have already arrived for the wedding. The marriage is taking place in Agra and now Kartik Aaryan is also there for the wedding. He was one of the lead actors in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The details of the marriage are not revealed but the venue picture has gone viral.

The wedding as reported will take place today, i.e February 20. The venue is reported to be The Oberoi Amarvilas and it is beautifully decorated. Meanwhile, Kartik has also shared a picture on Instagram in which he talks about what an after party face looks like. It seems the actor have a gala time at the party yesterday. He has captioned it as ‘Woke up like this #AfterPartyKaAsar.’ Pinkvilla had reported that the bride-to-be is Alisha Vaid. Both were together in college.

Luv Ranjan is known for his films Pyar Ka Punchnaama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety. The marriage was expected to get married in January but due to the third wave of Covid-19, the wedding got delayed.

Take a look at the picture here:

Luv Ranjan has been shooting for his next untitled film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The shooting was taking place in Delhi last year. He will resume shooting in Delhi post his marriage.

