Kartik Aaryan REVEALS his mom visited Luv Ranjan’s office: She was shocked to see my romantic audition tape

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in recent times. He has proved his mettle in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dhamaka, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others. And, now, he is all set to hit the big screens with his much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

For those unaware, Kartik hails from Gwalior and came to Mumbai to become an actor. Recently, Kartik appeared in popular comedian Tanmay Bhat's recent video. During the interactive session, when asked if he had any trouble convincing his family that he wants to get into acting, Kartik revealed that he never told his parents about his dream and also shared an anecdote.

He said that he cleared DY Patil’s entrance exam and came to Mumbai from Gwalior to study. But actually, he was doing auditions here and there. Then, he cracked the audition for Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Punchama and told his parents that he actually came to Mumbai to become an actor.

Kartik further said, “Next day, my mother and mausi reached Luv Ranjan sir’s office. The laptop, which Luv Ranjan’s sir has my audition tape in which a romantic scene was filmed and my mother and mausi were watching it.” He then told that they were in shock. “They were like where are we sitting, we sent him to study and what he is doing now.”

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

