Kartik Aaryan reveals his secret ingredient for success; says I am massy at heart

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan reveals being massy at heart is his secret ingredient for success.

New age star Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town nowadays. The actor shot to fame with his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama but came into the limelight after his breakthrough film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Being a few years old in the industry, Kartik Aaryan has become everyone's favourite. He tasted success with his next film Luka Chuppi as well and wowed the audience with his recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik has signed three more films namely, Dostana 2, Aaj Kal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

While his recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh has set a new record for him, being his highest grosser till date, Kartik's popularity is touching the sky. He has become the first Bollywood actor to have had his character's filter on Instagram. Ever energetic Kartik is being loved by the fans for his enthusiasm and young energy. While promoting his film, or heading out in the city, Kartik makes it a point to engage with his fans. He is never seen denying a selfie or an autograph. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, the actor revealed that his secret ingredient for his success is his massy heart.

He says that whenever he picks a film, he makes sure that the content is entertaining and family-driven. He aims to create a win-win situation for the audience as well as his producers. Kartik further adds that every hit film he delivers motivates him to push his boundaries as an actor.

It is an exciting mixed bag for Kartik Aaryan in 2020 as he is all set to feature in three big-ticket films. He will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal alongside rumoured ex Sara Ali Khan post which he is also to feature in 's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

