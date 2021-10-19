Kartik Aaryan reveals how he transformed into a 'workaholic' post lockdown

Actor Kartik Aaryan is back with a bang as he just launched the trailer of his upcoming Netflix film, Dhamaka. The actor shot for the film amid the ongoing pandemic in a record time of 9 days and at the launch, Kartik spoke about how lockdown helped him gain perspective. Kartik was one of the actors who did not work during the initial COVID 19 lockdown and now, he has 4-5 projects in the pipeline. Talking about it, Kartik reflected on how lockdown helped him transform into a workaholic.

At the trailer launch, Kartik was asked about his upcoming slate of films after the COVID 19 lockdown. Reflecting on it, Kartik said, "I didn't work in lockdown. The entire year was wasted. But the lockdown gave me a perspective of certain things. It gave me the chance to think and try new things. I was doing 2 films from pre covid era, and then subsequent films are different from what I did so far." He further added that the pandemic made him a risk-taker. Kartik said, "With the ongoing pandemic, I have got this risk-taking ability and have got the urge to do different stories. There is a change in approach, and have got the risk-taking ability in the pandemic. I am a workaholic and now after the pause, life has hit the reset mode."

There is a change in approach, and have got the risk-taking ability in the pandemic. I am a workaholic and now after the pause, life has hit the reset mode. Kartik Aaryan

Further, Kartik reflected on the kind of projects he wishes to do and revealed he wants to work in romantic comedies He said, "I want to do many more rom-coms but want to do some stories which are unique. It's becoming a great mixture because of such a thought process. There is an excitement to explore new characters and learn different things. In last 2 years, more scripts have come my and I have a little more to chose from."

Talking about his lineup, Kartik has a wide array of films ahead of him. He will be seen in Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and is all set to release on November 19, 2021, on Netflix. Post it, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, Tabu. He also has Captain India with director Hansal Mehta, A film with director Sameer Vidwans that was initially titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, to be directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Also Read|Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller