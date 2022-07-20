Kartik Aaryan REVEALS producers said 'Tu 25 din me paise double karta hai' after success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor broke several records at Box Office with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed that after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his producers told him that he doubles their money in 25 days.

In the interview, the actor said, "Mere producers ne mujhe bola tha abhi, ki 'Tu aesa actor hai jo 25 din mein paise double kar deta hain humare' (My producers told me recently, 'You're such an actor who doubles our money in 25 days'). He said it in a very funny way. My producers are really happy with the kind of subjects that I'm choosing and the kind of return they get. I'm really happy about that. After all, this is a business. We do bring in the creative aspect. But eventually, you have to earn money also and that becomes very important for the final result."

He concluded by saying that the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unreal and nobody had expected that kind of business from the film. He also credited his whole team for it. "Somebody told me this thing and I want to share in a positive way...that after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 several people said that they didn't miss Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And it's a proud feeling for both the films," Kartik said.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT and is being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

On the professional front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has recently roped in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's next project and Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the actor will be trained by LA based team for the movie.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan enjoys sunset in Haryana as he shares a serene PIC