Kartik Aaryan reveals real reason behind buying swanky cars; admits parents manage his finances

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for his next release, Chandu Champion. In between promotions, the actor revealed his love for luxurious cars and how his parents still manage his finances.

During the interview, Kartik expressed his excitement and also revealed that it is nice to have dream cars and house.

Kartik Aaryan on his love for luxury cars and his parents managing his finance

In an interview with NDTV, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has a passion for buying luxurious cars. However, he also thinks that buying cars is not an investment.

Recalling his initial days, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said that he used to rent cars to go to award functions, and he bought a thirdhand model as his first car. After that, due to his rebellious nature, he started buying cars.

“It’s not a great investment, but it’s nice to have your dream cars and dream house. Next, I’ll get my dream house built, and hopefully, I’ll do that,” said Aaryan.

Further, he talked about his parents maintaining his finances to date and said, “They are scared if one film doesn't work, what will happen? Everything is temporary in this industry.”

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

He will soon be seen in Chandu Champion, and for his role in the film, he undergoes a major physical change. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, the film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse in crucial roles. Chandu Champion is slated to be released on June 14, 2024.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the kitty. Vidya Balan will be returning as the OG Majulika in the film. Kartik was also part of the 2nd installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa verse and had garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance.

Meanwhile, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor had exclusively told Pinvkvilla that he is in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya about playing Prem in the director's next project.

