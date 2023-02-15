Kartik Aaryan reveals the struggle he went through in his acting journey: ‘Was never part of the same room’

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his acting career since making his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. In a span of 12 years, he has been a part of films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and more. He has some exciting projects lined up, and will soon be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada , co-starring Kriti Sanon . The film is all set to release on February 17, 2023. In his acting career, Kartik has had his own share of ups and downs. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why he doesn’t react to negativity, and also opened up about how proud he is of his journey to become an established actor.

In an interview with GOODTiMES, Kartik Aaryan was asked how his acting journey has been since he has carved his own identity in the industry without belonging to any camp or clique. Kartik said that his journey has been quite difficult. He said he was never a part of the same room, and that is very proud of his journey. “It is the most difficult thing to actually make your own name. Not just in this industry, but anywhere else also. Because I was never a part of the same room. I had to get in line, before that room, I had to reach 10 more rooms before that somehow. A lot of people would just skip those lines. I'm really proud of that journey,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he doesn’t react to negativity

In the same interview, Kartik also revealed why he doesn’t react when others make fun of him or his career. He said that he believes in not giving a reaction to negativity, and prefers to stay away from that. “I feel whenever you give a reaction, saamnewale jeet jaata hai (the other person wins). So I don't feel like reacting to it. I don't feel like reacting to any negativity and I don't feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I'm just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there's any negativity coming, you'll always see me staying away from it,” said Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. He will also play the lead role in Aashiqui 3, and will be teaming up with Kabir Khan for an upcoming sports drama.