Kartik Aaryan REVEALS the very first thing he did after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed 100-crore mark

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recent-released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is one of the most popular actors in the industry. To note, he debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is a horror-comedy film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film has recently crossed the 150 crore-mark in India and Kartik is on cloud nine with the huge success of the movie.

On Tuesday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s interactive session on the micro-blogging site Twitter. During the Q/A session, Kartik was quizzed about what was the very first thing he did after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed the 100 crore-mark. The actor replied, "Mandir gaya tha" (I went to the temple). To note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Check Kartik's response here:

For those unaware, the actor is currently under home quarantine after he was tested Covid positive a few days ago. He had informed his fans about the same through a post on social media. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture of himself on his social media along with a quirky caption. Kartik wrote: "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya," (adding a laughing emoji). To note, this is the second time the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik has an interesting lineup of films which includes Shehzada, which is said to be the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Besides, he will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ yet to be titled love saga.

