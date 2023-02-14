Kartik Aaryan REVEALS why he takes a ‘gut call’ while choosing films; Opens up about his success formula

Kartik Aaryan, the young crowd puller of Bollywood recently revealed why he always takes a 'gut call' when it comes to choosing his films. Here's what Kartik has to say...

Published on Feb 14, 2023
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada (Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. Kartik is set to release his ambitious project Shehzada this week and is currently busy with the final round of promotions for the film. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with ETimes, the actor opened up about his process of choosing films.

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he always takes a 'gut call' with his films

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he always takes a 'gut call' when it comes to choosing films. He also added that there is no 'secret formula' to success, even though the back-to-back successes feel unreal. In his chat with ETimes, the popular star stated: "It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience." 

