Kartik Aaryan REVEALS why he takes a ‘gut call’ while choosing films; Opens up about his success formula

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. Kartik is set to release his ambitious project Shehzada this week and is currently busy with the final round of promotions for the film. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with ETimes, the actor opened up about his process of choosing films.

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he always takes a 'gut call' with his films