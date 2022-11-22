Kartik Aaryan rings birthday with family; receives heartfelt messages from Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan , who is amongst the most talented Bollywood actors, has turned 32 years old today. He is best known for his works in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) to name a few. As he turns a year older, he chose to celebrate his special day in the presence of his close family and friends.

Soon after he turned a year older, the Luka Chuppi actor dropped an Instagram post featuring his mother, father, and his pet dog. He captioned the bunch of pictures in the post by saying, “In every birth, I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki.”

The actor was seen wearing a comfortable grey t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

In reaction to this, several celebrities dropped their heartfelt wishes to the birthday boy. The Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon, who was Aaryan’s co-star in the film, wrote, “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!.”

Well, only time will tell what Kriti Sanon has in store for birthday boy Kartik Aaryan. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon wrote, “Happiest birthday!”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Happy birthday KA!.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Happy Birthday” with a red heart emoji.