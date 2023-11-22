Kartik Aaryan rings in his birthday with furball Katori Aaryan at home; see PHOTO featuring cake and balloons

Kartik Aaryan has been part of several big projects and headlined movies that broke records at the box office. In the years he has worked in the Indian film industry, he has been fortunate to get the love of his loyal admirers. As he ringed in his 33rd birthday on November 22, the actor made a wish with his pet dog, Katori Aaryan, next to him.

Kartik Aaryan rings in his birthday with doggo Katori Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan changed his career path from engineering to acting, and his fans must be glad he took the leap. With the roaring success of his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan in 2011, he made it well known that he’s here to stay. Over the past decade, he tasted success and failure but was overflooded with the love of millions of his fans. On his birthday, the actor expressed his gratitude.

As the clock struck 12 on November 22, the actor turned a year older. Minutes ago, he posted a picture of himself blowing the candle and making a wish. While he’s completely engrossed in praying, his pet dog, Katori Aaryan, sweetly eyes the cake on the actor’s lap. The Freddy actor brought in his birthday with lots of balloons, cake and his loved ones by his die. Sharing the adorable pic, he penned, “Grateful for all the love.”

Take a look:

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took the opportunity to wish the actor on his big day. Taking to the comments section, he penned, "Happy birthday (red heart emoji)." Actress Raveena Tandon also dropped a "Happy Birthday" comment.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

He started the year by starring in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, followed by making a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, opened to positive reviews from critics and fans alike and grossed well at the box office.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama movie Chandu Champion with actors Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor in important roles. Helmed by director Kabir Khan, the film is expected to release theatrically on June 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals he gave up on his Shehzada fees due to THIS reason