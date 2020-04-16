Kartik Aaryan roasts Kriti Sanon as she asks him to shave beard; His reply is every girl’s dilemma in lockdown

Kriti Sanon asks Kartik Aaryan to shave off his beard and latter’s reply cannot be missed; Take a look

Just like all of us, Bollywood celebs, too, are in lockdown, and it is only to buy essentials that we are stepping out of our houses wearing a mask and gloves. Now, today, Kartik Aaryan, who has been sporting a heavily grown beard of late, posted a throwback photo flashing his clean shaven look and Kartik asked his fans if he should shave his beard and get back to looking handsome as he wrote, "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun..” In the picture, Kartik can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt as he poses for the camera.

Amidst a host of comments, Kriti Sanon, who shared screen space with Kartik in Luka Chuppi, left a comment asking the actor to go clean shaven and knowing Kartik, he decided to roast Kriti and he instead asked her that he will easily shave his beard but how will she get her eyebrows done as he wrote, “Main toh dadi kat lunga aap eyebrows kaise banaogi.” Well, well, we totally agree with Kartik’s comment because this is every girls dilemma during lockdown. Isn’t it?

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kartik Aaryan has come up with a new series titled Koki Poochega where he has been interacting and asking questions to the frontliners who are combating the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. As for the first episode of his series, it featured Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of Coronavirus. On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutane Lakshay.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's banter here:

