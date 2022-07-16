Kartik Aaryan’s adorable PIC with his pet pooch Katori is probably the best thing on internet today

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Apart from being an actor, Kartik is also known for his witty humour in real life as well and the witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram. The 31-year-old actor also loves his pet dog Katori and is often seen sharing his adorable pictures and videos with his fans.

Speaking of which, the Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Katori in which both of them are seen looking at each other and smiling with too much love. While Katori, as usual looked super cute, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a blue suit which he paired with a white shirt and a multi-coloured tie.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

After the resounding success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor went on a Europe trip with close friends and associates. The actor planned the trip with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. The team included the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav among others.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.