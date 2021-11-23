Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Bash: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh ooze out glamour

It’s a double celebration for Kartik Aaryan. The actor who’s receiving immense critical acclamation for his latest release Dhamaka turned a year older on Monday, November 22. On the special occasion of his 31st birthday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star also hosted a lavish party for his close friends and family members. Celebs from the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor were seen in attendance for the event.

While Bhumi Pednekar turned heads in an all-black crop top and thigh-high slit skirt. On the other hand, the Dangal sisters Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh stunned the fashion police in their trendy attires. Sanya opted for a stunning black dress, while Shaikh dazzled in an off-white ensemble. Producer Ekta Kapoor rocked a blue maxi dress and Kartik’s Freddy co-star Alaya F amped up the funk factor of the party.

Check out the photos below:

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. Apart from Dhamaka’s release, the actor also recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Freddy alongside Alaya F. Besides this, the star also has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

