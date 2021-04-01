Kartik Aaryan’s birthday post for his sister is every sibling duo ever; Says ‘Happy Birthday to My April Fool’

Kartik Aaryan shared a beautiful video for his sister Kritika’s birthday and proved that they are just like any other sibling duo

Kartik Aaryan is not just an incredible actor who has won millions of hearts with his chocolate boy looks, but he has also been a doting brother to his little sister Kritika Tiwari. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has often given a glimpse of their adorable chemistry in his Instagram posts and the sibling duo’s pics and videos are a real treat for the fans. So as Kartik’s sister turned a year older today, he made sure to shower birthday love in an adorable way.

The handsome actor took to social media and shared a video comprising their cute moments together. The video included pics of their time together along with small reels from their lockdown moments, their cute banters and much more with the song ‘Jaane Kyu’ from Dostana being played in the background. In the caption, Kartik took a witty jibe at Kritika for being born on April Fool’s Day and called him his April Fool. He captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday to My April Fool Dr Kiki” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday post for his sister:

Meanwhile, Kartik had recently made the headlines as he was tested positive for COVID 19 of late. The actor had shared the news on social media and shared a photo of a plus sign and urged fans to pray for him as he revealed his diagnosis. He wrote, "Dua Karo, positive ho gaya." Talking about the work front, Kartik is currently working on the much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 wherein he will be working with Kiara Advani and .

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19; Tells fans 'Positive ho gaya, Dua Karo'

Share your comment ×