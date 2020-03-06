Kartik Aaryan’s birthday wish for Dostana 2 co star Janhvi Kapoor comes with a valuable advice for Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. On Janhvi’s 23rd birthday, not only did Kartik wish her with an adorable photo, but also shared valuable advice to beat Coronavirus. Check it out.

Among the upcoming films of 2020, Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya is one of the most anticipated ones. The film will bring together Kartik and Janhvi for the first time on the silver screen. After shooting for portions of the film, often Janhvi and Kartik indulge in social media banter which leaves netizens excited to see them. On Janhvi’s 23rd birthday today, Kartik came up with an offbeat yet caring wish for his Dostana 2 co-star.

Kartik took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of him and Janhvi. In the photo, we can see Janhvi and Kartik clad in matching hoodies and sitting in a car. While Kartik can be seen covering his mouth with his hand, Janhvi can be seen leaning towards him and covering her mouth with her arm. The quirky birthday wish by Kartik came with advice to beat Coronavirus. Kartik penned a note and wanted Janhvi and him to begin the trend of washing hands.

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam K Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Angad Bedi & others shower the star with wishes)

Kartik shared the photo and wrote, “Aapke Birthday ke shubh din par #WashYourHands start karte hain J Ji @janhvikapoor #CoronaStopKaroNa.”

Check out Kartik’s birthday wish for Janhvi:

Meanwhile, Kartik recently shared a photo from an event on social media and was trolled by his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi. However, the star had an epic comeback and their adorable banter lit up the internet. In Dostana 2, reportedly, Kartik and Janhvi will be seen as siblings and hence, seeing the two pick on each other on social media just like siblings, always becomes the talk of the town. While the last schedule of Dostana 2 will begin post Kartik wraps up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans of Janhvi and Kartik are excited to see them in the sequel to Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham starrer.

Credits :Instagram

Read More