Kartik Aaryan’s EPIC reply to Janhvi Kapoor trolling him will make you excited for their film Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. Ahead of their film, recently Janhvi trolled Kartik on his photo with an injured arm. Kartik had an epic reply for his Dostana 2 co-star. Check out their banter.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor’s popularity has soared and they have managed to become youth icons. Now, the two stars will also be seen together in Dostana 2. While the last schedule of Dostana 2 shoot is yet to be shot, Kartik and Janhvi often have engaged in social media banter that has caught the attention of their fans. One such instance took place recently too and Janhvi’s comment on Kartik’s injured arm photo is going viral.

Recently, Kartik took to Instagram to share a photo from an event that he attended post his hand surgery. With a sling on his arm, the handsome star made his way to the event. While Kartik was present at the event to invite everyone to his hometown in MP for another event, Janhvi saw his photo with an injured arm and commented on it in a hilarious way. Janhvi questioned Kartik and hilariously trolled him about inviting people over to his town with a broken arm.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday plans REVEALED: Here’s how Anshula is gearing up for Dostana 2 star's special day)

However, Kartik’s reply to Janhvi was epic and is bound to leave you excited to see their cute banter on the silver screen too. Janhvi commented on Kartik’s photo and wrote, “Haath Todh Ke Swaagat Kar Rhe Hai aap.” Kartik replied to her and wrote, “@janhvikapoor MP mein swaagat Dil se hota hai, aap aaiye toh sahi.”

Check out the cute banter between Janhvi and Kartik:

Meanwhile, currently, Janhvi is back in town and will be celebrating her 23rd birthday tomorrow while Kartik will be recovering from his arm injury and then, will resume shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After finishing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot, Kartik will be shooting with Janhvi and Lakshya for Dostana 2. Dostana 2 is directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by . While the release date hasn’t yet been revealed, Dostana 2 is expected to hit the screens by the end of the year.

Credits :Instagram

Read More