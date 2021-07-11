Kartik Aaryan’s grandfather tragically passes away; Actor mourns loss by sharing an emotional tribute

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Dhamaka. The film will be releasing on the digital platform. He has many films lined up in his kitty.

In an unfortunate incident, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s maternal uncle passed away today. The reason for his demise is not yet known. He shared the news on social media. Fans and celebrities all expressed their condolences to the actor. The actor also shared a throwback picture with him on his official Instagram handle. Recently, actor Chunky Pandey also lost his mother. She was suffering from prolonged illness. Both Ananya and Kartik was seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Who.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Hope I get your swag some day…RIP Naanu.” In the picture, we can see the actor dressed in a cute red outfit and his grandfather holding him in his arm. Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Nimrat Kaur sent in prayers too. The actress dropped a folded hand emoji on the post. "May his soul rest in peace. Take care," a user commented. Fans have also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

To note, the actor will be next seen in Ram Madhvani's directorial Dhamaka. The film will be released on Netflix. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.

The actor will be seen in multiple films including Satyanarayan Ki Katha, directed by National Award Winner, Sameer Vidwans. It will feature as the female lead. Next is Hansal Mehta’s directorial, wherein he plays the role of an Air Force Pilot. The film will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala.

