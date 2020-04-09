Kartik Aaryan’s latest post proves he is a prince of hearts and even the crown can’t mess with his hair

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a fan made art that impressed the Dostana 2 actor. The art also proved that not only is he the prince of hearts but also his hair can’t be ruffled by his crown. Check it out.

One of the most popular stars in Bollywood who has been able to establish his name all by himself is Kartik Aaryan. The Gen-Z star has managed to win the hearts of people with films like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal and more. Being a favourite among fans, Kartik often gets a lot of love from them on social media and otherwise as well. Kartik also shares a lot of fan arts on his personal social media handle and praises his fans too.

Recently, the Dostana 2 star shared a fan art in which one of his photos has been used as a base to turn it into an illustration. In the fan made art, we can see Kartik’s portrait with a crown above his head. However, the crown wasn’t resting on his hair. Instead, it was a bit above his thick mane. This proved that the actor’s hair can’t be messed up even with the crown of love that he has got from his fans. Kartik seemed to be impressed by the fan art and shared it on his instagram handle too.

Kartik captioned it as, “Even The Crown can’t mess with The Hair.” Meanwhile, amidst the 21-day lockdown, Kartik has been spending time at home with his family. The Dostana 2 actor is ensuring he catches up on some family time and even has been doing household work with everyone. On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. Before the lockdown, he was shooting the same in Lucknow. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Check out Kartik's photo:

